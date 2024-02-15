Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Short Interest Update

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 849,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UDMY. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $11.67 on Thursday. Udemy has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10.

In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $149,081.37. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 356,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,229.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,710,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,208,908.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $149,081.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 356,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,229.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,921 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,619. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,860,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,980 shares in the last quarter. NVP Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $65,721,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Udemy by 21.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,311,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,991,000 after purchasing an additional 922,437 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Udemy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 116,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,661,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

