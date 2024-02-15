Danaos Co. (DAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.

Danaos has a payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Danaos to earn $29.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $72.62 on Thursday. Danaos has a twelve month low of $51.19 and a twelve month high of $80.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $7.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($0.37). Danaos had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 59.29%. The company had revenue of $239.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaos will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on DAC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAC. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth about $906,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth about $4,921,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.