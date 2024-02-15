Mercury General Co. (MCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.317 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.
Mercury General has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years. Mercury General has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mercury General to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.1%.
Mercury General Stock Up 6.1 %
NYSE MCY opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14. Mercury General has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.74.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.
Mercury General
Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.
