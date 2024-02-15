National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

National Research has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.7% annually over the last three years.

National Research Stock Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:NRC opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.47 million, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.42. National Research has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Insider Activity at National Research

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $39,603.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,240,782 shares in the company, valued at $176,416,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,181 shares of company stock worth $10,601,605. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Research

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Research by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,896,000 after purchasing an additional 63,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in National Research by 4,323.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,340,000 after purchasing an additional 952,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Research by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 0.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in National Research by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

See Also

