Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $472.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Franklin Electric updated its FY24 guidance to $4.22-4.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.220-4.400 EPS.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $98.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $82.61 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FELE. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

