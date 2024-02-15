Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Coca-Cola updated its FY24 guidance to $2.80-$2.82 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.830 EPS.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $256.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,024 shares of company stock worth $11,575,265. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.31.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

