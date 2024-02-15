Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Coca-Cola updated its FY24 guidance to $2.80-$2.82 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.830 EPS.
Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $256.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59.
In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,024 shares of company stock worth $11,575,265. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.31.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
