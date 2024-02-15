First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Insider Joseph K. Jaeger Sells 20,000 Shares

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 696,298 shares in the company, valued at $11,802,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

First Advantage Stock Performance

FA stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. First Advantage Co. has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Advantage

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FA. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 1,797.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

