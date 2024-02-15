Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Roger K. Deromedi Sells 13,446 Shares

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 13,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $255,877.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,548,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,531,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:UTZ opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Utz Brands by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $852,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 96.5% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 409,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 200,850 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 14.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 752,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 95,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth $3,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UTZ shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UTZ

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.