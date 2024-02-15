Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Roger K. Deromedi Sells 13,446 Shares

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 13,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $255,877.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,548,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,531,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE:UTZ opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $19.10.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.52%.
A number of analysts recently commented on UTZ shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
