Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $335.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.86.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $358.23 on Thursday. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $368.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $356.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.63.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,156,000 after purchasing an additional 92,354 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

