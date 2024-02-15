Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NTLA stock opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.74. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $47.48.

In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $65,679.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,172.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $65,679.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $172,134.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,706 shares of company stock valued at $962,177 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

