Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Short Interest Update

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,540,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 14,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $12.48 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $961.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.