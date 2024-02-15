DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for DoubleDown Interactive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

DoubleDown Interactive Price Performance

DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $581.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.54. DoubleDown Interactive has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $12.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64.

Institutional Trading of DoubleDown Interactive

About DoubleDown Interactive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares during the period. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.