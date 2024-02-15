DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for DoubleDown Interactive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.
DoubleDown Interactive Price Performance
DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $581.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.54. DoubleDown Interactive has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $12.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64.
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
