State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,459 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 416.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 113.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $26,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $26,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $875,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,809. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

ARCH opened at $173.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.12 and its 200-day moving average is $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $187.45.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

