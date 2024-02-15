State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Atkore worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Atkore by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Atkore in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 93.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ATKR. StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Atkore Stock Up 1.4 %

Atkore stock opened at $144.92 on Thursday. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.14 and a twelve month high of $165.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.18.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

