21,930 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Celsius by 24.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Celsius in the second quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Celsius by 52.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Celsius by 146.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $6,157,458.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,413,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,834,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,109,248 shares of company stock worth $52,144,766 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $62.56 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.34 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.43.

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.