Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 903.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $28,990,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,578 shares in the company, valued at $62,836,162.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $36.49 on Thursday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $38.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 128.86%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.27%.

About Warner Music Group

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.