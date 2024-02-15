The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 373,845 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Mosaic by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,064,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,261,000 after purchasing an additional 748,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,410,000 after purchasing an additional 160,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Mosaic by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS stock opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

View Our Latest Report on Mosaic

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.