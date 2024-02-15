Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 746.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 88,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $40.93 on Thursday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average is $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLBE

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.