Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,400 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 163,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Peabody Energy worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,362,201 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 112,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,687 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 55,131 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,886.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 212,801 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 202,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,030,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 489,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $11,599,642.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,722,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $357,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,983,045 shares of company stock valued at $142,633,317. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Stories

