Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $3.03 Million in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 64,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Essent Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Essent Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Essent Group during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ESNT opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $56.45.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. The business had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

