Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $3.57 Million in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 171,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in News in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in News by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in News by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in News by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in News by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 234,113 shares during the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. News Co. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $28.92.

News Dividend Announcement

About News

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

