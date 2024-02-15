28,641 Shares in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.09% of CONMED as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 586.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 31.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CONMED during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CONMED by 712.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 30.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

Insider Activity at CONMED

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNMD

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of CNMD opened at $82.98 on Thursday. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.59 and its 200 day moving average is $103.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About CONMED

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.