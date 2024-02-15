Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after acquiring an additional 42,705 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,057,000 after acquiring an additional 50,015 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.79 and a 12 month high of $78.11.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

