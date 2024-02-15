Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) President Purchases $1,209,720.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 4.4 %

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $73.85 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after buying an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,104,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,411,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,614,000 after buying an additional 687,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,895,000 after buying an additional 676,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

