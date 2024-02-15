Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) President Purchases $1,209,720.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 4.4 %
Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $73.85 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after buying an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,104,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,411,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,614,000 after buying an additional 687,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,895,000 after buying an additional 676,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
