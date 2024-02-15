Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) CEO David W. Grzebinski Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 18,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $1,537,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,399 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,130.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $64.92 and a 12 month high of $87.52.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.70 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 7.21%. Kirby’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Institutional Trading of Kirby

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $498,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $370,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kirby by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kirby by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $205,954,000 after purchasing an additional 62,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 30.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,886,000 after purchasing an additional 495,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

