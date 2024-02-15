Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director Rollance E. Olson Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

NYSE:FN opened at $201.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.06. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $229.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 12.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 432.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 13.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,750,000 after buying an additional 54,158 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $1,416,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 50.5% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 99,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,962,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

