Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $5.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.84. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $26.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $25.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $28.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $29.93 EPS.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $418.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $444.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.25. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,302,388,000 after purchasing an additional 97,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after purchasing an additional 121,358 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

