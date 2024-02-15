Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Larimar Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, February 12th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Larimar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LRMR stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $525.12 million, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 49.7% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 24.3% in the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 3,414,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 668,203 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 91.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,939 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Larimar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.