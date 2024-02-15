Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a research report issued on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthpeak Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PEAK. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 708,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 72,098 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,454,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,592,000 after buying an additional 1,576,946 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 32,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.