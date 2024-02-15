Barrington Research Comments on Snap-on Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snap-on in a research note issued on Monday, February 12th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.92. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Snap-on’s current full-year earnings is $19.24 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.91 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $263.22 on Thursday. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $226.68 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.65.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

