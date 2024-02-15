Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sigma Lithium in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Sigma Lithium’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $96.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.86 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGML. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGML opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sigma Lithium has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGML. TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sigma Lithium by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 243,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Sigma Lithium by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,258,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,202,000 after acquiring an additional 466,688 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $1,949,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,938 shares in the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

