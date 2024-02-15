Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM) Reduced by Analyst

Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Sutter Gold Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Cormark also issued estimates for Sutter Gold Mining’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Sutter Gold Mining (CVE:SGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.29). The firm had revenue of C$129.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$163.70 million.

Sutter Gold Mining Company Profile

Sutter Gold Mining stock opened at C$0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. Sutter Gold Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.03.

Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.

