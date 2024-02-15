RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Reaches $52,482.87 on Top Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $52,482.87 or 1.00224444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $144.93 million and $2.04 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,762 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,761.52351798 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 52,383.40034825 USD and is up 6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,882,922.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

