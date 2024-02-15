Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,165,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 731,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of American International Group worth $70,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,008,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,244,521,000 after acquiring an additional 448,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,990,000 after acquiring an additional 180,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American International Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,131,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,573,000 after buying an additional 408,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after buying an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $69.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average is $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $73.28.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

