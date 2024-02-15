Deutsche Bank AG Sells 23,173 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,173 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.42% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $71,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,194,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LH. TheStreet raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LH stock opened at $228.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.93 and a 200-day moving average of $213.44. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

