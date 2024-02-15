Deutsche Bank AG Sells 11,603 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,603 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $74,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,087 shares of company stock valued at $12,055,688 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,620.19 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,470.05 and a 52 week high of $2,725.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,349.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2,093.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,469.88.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Free Report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

