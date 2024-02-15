Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 1,266.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,865,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,509,381 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 2.13% of Kyndryl worth $73,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 8.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 194,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 22.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 32.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 198,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the third quarter worth $223,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna raised shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kyndryl has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Kyndryl Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.58. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Kyndryl Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.