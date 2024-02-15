Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Plans $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

Patrick Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 22.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Patrick Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $9.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $109.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $63.57 and a 12-month high of $113.59.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $781.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.97 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PATK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.29.

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,663,183. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,013 shares in the company, valued at $25,663,183. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $26,275,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,880 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after buying an additional 201,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,543,000 after buying an additional 78,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,370,000 after buying an additional 109,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,636 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

