GG TOKEN Price Hits $0.0834 (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. GG TOKEN has a market cap of $106.17 million and $173.69 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GG TOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN’s launch date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.08262077 USD and is up 3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $175.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GG TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GG TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

