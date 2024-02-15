Short Interest in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Decreases By 7.3%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

PGJ stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $32.07. The company has a market cap of $136.11 million, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3959 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

About Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGJ. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the first quarter worth about $310,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 810.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 346,174 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

