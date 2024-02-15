Short Interest in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Decreases By 7.3%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Trading Up 3.4 %
PGJ stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $32.07. The company has a market cap of $136.11 million, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.58.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3959 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
About Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.
