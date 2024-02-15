Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Short Interest Update

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 125,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37.

About Regulus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.