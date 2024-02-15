The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,200 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 330,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 11,986 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $25,530.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,869.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oncology Institute news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 11,986 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $25,530.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,869.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brad Hively sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 697,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,780 shares of company stock valued at $193,838. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC grew its position in Oncology Institute by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 1,877,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 819,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oncology Institute by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 284,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oncology Institute by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 771,555 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Oncology Institute by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,253,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 815,458 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 492.3% during the 4th quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,085,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 901,956 shares during the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.
