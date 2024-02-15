Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Down 7.5% in January

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,300 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 205,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $20.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 2,212.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 25,862 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 206.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 55,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 37,690 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 211,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 42,383 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 315.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 81,450 shares during the period.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

