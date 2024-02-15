Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Short Interest Down 7.5% in January

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In related news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 3,930.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 43.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 111.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Lincoln National Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.26.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Recommended Stories

