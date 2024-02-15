Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.76

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 13 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
