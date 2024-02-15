Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.05

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.
Pola Orbis Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87.
About Pola Orbis
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.
Featured Stories
