Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.75

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
Landstar Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21.
About Landstar
LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Landstar
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Pfizer at 10-year support: Is it a massive buy opportunity?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Restaurant Brands expands its Burger King franchise empire
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Gene therapy: Why does it cost millions for a single treatment?
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.