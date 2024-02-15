Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Lowered by Cormark (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Tuesday, February 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.35 to C$8.30 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.23.

CG stock opened at C$6.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.07 and a twelve month high of C$10.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

