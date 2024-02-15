Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Reduced by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Haywood Securities reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 12th. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now expects that the mining company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HBM. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.31.

HBM stock opened at C$7.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.70. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$5.46 and a 12 month high of C$7.92. The company has a market cap of C$2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$44,178.00. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

