Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.15.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$19.05 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$15.42 and a 12-month high of C$24.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.18.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total value of C$266,665.00. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total transaction of C$93,835.00. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

